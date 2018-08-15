Grange History presentation Saturday

Contributed photo
A presentation on “The Grange Organization” will be offered at the Moody/Rorick House, 300 W. 13th St. 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 18. Presenters will be Mosier Grange Master Lois Root, Carol Root Seeber and Marilyn Wilson. They will highlight The Grange history, which originated in 1867, and the Mosier Grange #234, originating in 1889, and also look at the organization’s current role, especially locally. Admission is free, donations appreciated. Refreshments will be available.
