The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Grange History presentation Saturday

A presentation on “The Grange Organization” will be offered at the Moody/Rorick House, 300 W. 13th St. 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 18. Presenters will be Mosier Grange Master Lois Root, Carol Root Seeber and Marilyn Wilson. They will highlight The Grange history, which originated in 1867, and the Mosier Grange #234, originating in 1889, and also look at the organization’s current role, especially locally. Admission is free, donations appreciated. Refreshments will be available.

Contributed photo
A presentation on “The Grange Organization” will be offered at the Moody/Rorick House, 300 W. 13th St. 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 18. Presenters will be Mosier Grange Master Lois Root, Carol Root Seeber and Marilyn Wilson. They will highlight The Grange history, which originated in 1867, and the Mosier Grange #234, originating in 1889, and also look at the organization’s current role, especially locally. Admission is free, donations appreciated. Refreshments will be available.

As of Wednesday, August 15, 2018

﻿

A presentation on “The Grange Organization” will be offered at the Moody/Rorick House, 300 W...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)