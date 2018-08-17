Famed TD cartoonist on film

Mark Gibson and contributed photos
Jim Woods, a good friend of the late John Callahan’s, holds a yearbook from their class of 1969 at The Dalles High School. Callahan, pictured inset, went on to become a famous cartoonist whose politically incorrect drawings were syndicated in over 200 publications across the world at one point. A movie on Callahan’s life opens Friday.
John Chambers was clear at the other end of the hall at The Dalles High School when he heard the bam of someone getting slammed, hard, into a locker...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment