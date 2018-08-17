The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Famed TD cartoonist on film

Biting drawings drew widespread praise, scorn

Jim Woods, a good friend of the late John Callahan’s, holds a yearbook from their class of 1969 at The Dalles High School. Callahan, pictured inset, went on to become a famous cartoonist whose politically incorrect drawings were syndicated in over 200 publications across the world at one point. A movie on Callahan’s life opens Friday.

Mark Gibson and contributed photos
Jim Woods, a good friend of the late John Callahan’s, holds a yearbook from their class of 1969 at The Dalles High School. Callahan, pictured inset, went on to become a famous cartoonist whose politically incorrect drawings were syndicated in over 200 publications across the world at one point. A movie on Callahan’s life opens Friday.

By Neita Cecil

As of Friday, August 17, 2018

﻿

photo

John Callahan

photo

Contributed image

This Callahan cartoon captures the time he and John Chambers had to dodge bb’s fired at them by Chambers’ brothers from the top of the projection booth at the Starlight Theater, which Chambers’ father owned.

photo

John Chambers

photo

Contributed image

Jim Woods’ son Hunter and cartoonist John Callahan shared a birthday, Feb. 5. One year, Callahan drew a cartoon for Hunter for their shared birthday.

photo

Contributed photo

John Callahan is pictured in 1989 at a 20-year class reunion of The Dalles High School class of 1969. He is pictured with his fellow classmates who had attended St. Mary’s Academy. Classmate John Chambers is in the back row in the white polo shirt.

John Chambers was clear at the other end of the hall at The Dalles High School when he heard the bam of someone getting slammed, hard, into a locker...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)