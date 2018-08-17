Hert brings passion to Babe Ruth baseball

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
The Dalles Babe Ruth staff members were honored after the league championship on July 14 at Kramer Field. In the photo are, from left to right, Dee Hert, Jenna Hert, Kinzer Hough, David Hough, Brian Bierwirth and Kim Moffett. Through the year, the Babe Ruth program, under the leadership of Butch Hert, puts in countless hours to make sure things run smoothly enough to give athletes a positive baseball experience.
Up at the crack of dawn, sometimes in cold conditions, Butch Hert would climb aboard his mower and manicure the diamonds at Kramer Field...
