Looking Back on August 19, 2018

History Mystery

Lucile Stephens, Bill Johnson, Steve Wilson and Terray Harmon contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery was scanned from a print, which was labeled, “1920 box factory.”

Bill Johnson, who once lived on Clark Street with a view of the rail yards, said the photo showed The Dalles Lumber Manufacturing Company, today Les Schwaab would be on right. You can see the railroad roundhouse and the flour mill in the background, he added. “You could see all that from the bluff where I lived,” he said.

Steve Wilson, who lives in Bend, heard about the picture from his son, a subscriber who lives in Hermiston. “This is an ODOT picture from 1958 that shows the box factory east of the turntable,” he said. “The pictures were used to help locate the freeway. In this picture they had added a wigwam burner to get rid of the sawdust.”