Years of helping vets at an end

How to Help

The Wasco County Veterans Service office invites community members to honor veterans by volunteering at the 201 Federal Street Office.

Because the budget of the VSO cannot accommodate more paid staff, volunteers are a necessary part of the operation.

Having men and women available to greet walk-ins, schedule appointments, answer phones and perform other clerical tasks frees up the time of Service Officers Russell Jones and Patrick Wilbern to process benefit and compensation claims.

Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and only for special appointments on Friday.

Volunteers can set their own hours and days of service. To qualify, individuals must pass a criminal background check and receive training on federal privacy laws.

For more information, call the VSO at 541-506-2502.