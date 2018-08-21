TD swimmers hit top levels at Bend Open

Contributed photo/Paul Carson (PC Photography)
The Dalles swimmer Shea McCallister cut down 13.48 seconds from her previous best in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of one minute and 30.03 seconds during the Bend Open on Aug. 10-12 at Juniper Swim and Fitness Center. In their last meet, TD put together a group of 39 swimmers and clinched 19 top-10 finishes, six in the relay events, to secure ninth place in the team standings. On the individual side, TDST standouts Lydia DiGennaro, Kendall Webber, Maverick Varland, Kaiya Doty, Rhett Loughmiller, Thatcher Dray and Skyler Coburn added solid ‘B’ times.
The Dalles swim team finished off the summer season with ninth-place honors, as the group of 39 combined for 19 top-10 placings, six in the relays, and Lydia DiGennaro, Kendall Webber, Maverick Varland, Kaiya Doty, Rhett Loughmiller, Thatcher Dray and Skyler Coburn added solid ‘B’ times at the three-day Bend Open ending Aug...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment