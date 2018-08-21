TD swimmers hit top levels at Bend Open

The Dalles swim team finished off the summer season with ninth-place honors, as the group of 39 combined for 19 top-10 placings, six in the relays, and Lydia DiGennaro, Kendall Webber, Maverick Varland, Kaiya Doty, Rhett Loughmiller, Thatcher Dray and Skyler Coburn added solid ‘B’ times at the three-day Bend Open ending Aug...

