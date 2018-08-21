The Dalles Chronicle Logo

TD swimmers hit top levels at Bend Open

Team notches 19 top-10 outputs to secure ninth-place honors

The Dalles swimmer Shea McCallister cut down 13.48 seconds from her previous best in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of one minute and 30.03 seconds during the Bend Open on Aug. 10-12 at Juniper Swim and Fitness Center. In their last meet, TD put together a group of 39 swimmers and clinched 19 top-10 finishes, six in the relay events, to secure ninth place in the team standings. On the individual side, TDST standouts Lydia DiGennaro, Kendall Webber, Maverick Varland, Kaiya Doty, Rhett Loughmiller, Thatcher Dray and Skyler Coburn added solid ‘B’ times.

Contributed photo/Paul Carson (PC Photography)
By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Contributed photo/Paul Carson (PC Photography)

Kendall Webber had two ‘B’ times to highlight her nine-event slate in Bend. Webber picked up three top-20 placings and had her best finish of 17th place after a mark of one minute 14.02 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke.

Contributed photo/Paul Carson (PC Photography)

Carter Randall notched six team points in his seven events at the Bend Open with his top time coming in the 500-yard freestyle, where he touched the wall in 12th place with a final mark of seven minutes and 24.08 seconds.

The Dalles swim team finished off the summer season with ninth-place honors, as the group of 39 combined for 19 top-10 placings, six in the relays, and Lydia DiGennaro, Kendall Webber, Maverick Varland, Kaiya Doty, Rhett Loughmiller, Thatcher Dray and Skyler Coburn added solid ‘B’ times at the three-day Bend Open ending Aug...

