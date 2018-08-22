Crews inspecting power infrastructure damaged by wildfires

Contractors and Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District (NWCPUD) crews will be inspecting electric system infrastructure in the areas impacted by recent wildfires in the Dufur and Tygh Valley areas today, Aug. 22.

These inspections are part of a mandatory pre-bid process for contractors, designed to gain awareness and information prior to submission of final bids on work to replace or repair damage to the system.

NWCPUD has a substantial capital investment and renewal program which includes making repairs after disasters such as wildfires, according to a press release issued by the department. Periodically, contract resources are utilized to complete this type of work.

All contractors performing work on the electric system will be clearly identified with placards displaying “PUD CONTRACTOR,” as well as individual forms of identification.



Questions can be addressed to the utility at 541-296-2226.