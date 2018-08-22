The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Grow With Google

Olympia Davis, 11, tries a 3-D viewer. The large touch screen seen in the background displays a web page used with the viewer. They were exploring a multimedia booth at "Grow with Google" with Kathryn Davis Wednesday morning. The event continues until 6 p.m.

Photo by Mark Gibson
Olympia Davis, 11, tries a 3-D viewer. The large touch screen seen in the background displays a web page used with the viewer. They were exploring a multimedia booth at "Grow with Google" with Kathryn Davis Wednesday morning. The event continues until 6 p.m.

As of Wednesday, August 22, 2018

﻿

Olympia Davis, 11, tries a 3-D viewer...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)