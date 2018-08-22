Photo by Mark Gibson
Olympia Davis, 11, tries a 3-D viewer. The large touch screen seen in the background displays a web page used with the viewer. They were exploring a multimedia booth at "Grow with Google" with Kathryn Davis Wednesday morning. The event continues until 6 p.m.
Olympia Davis, 11, tries a 3-D viewer...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment