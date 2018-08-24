Lady Rangers trying to get over district hump

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
The Dufur volleyball team gets its chance to end a run of three straight district finishes during the 2018 season. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row: Reghan Smith, Mikayla Kelly, Trinity Blake, Zoe Hester, Kalie Ellis and Sydnee Byers. In the front row are, from left, Maddy Smith, Emily Crawford, Shai Lucas and Kayla Bailey.
DUFUR – Since taking home a Big Sky Conference district championship in 2014, the Dufur volleyball team has had three consecutive runner-up finishes...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment