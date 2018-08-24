The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Looking Back on August 26, 2018

To guess this week's photo, above, email Mark Gibson at MGibson@thedalleschronicle.com or call 541-296-2141, and upon answer enter ext. 107, and leave a message. Be sure to spell you name. Have more to say about a previous History Mystery? Again, email or call and share your story with our readers.


By TDC Archive

As of Friday, August 24, 2018

photo

Todd Weller, Mary Batty, Lucile Stephens, Russ Brown, Gary Conley, Mike Kilkenny, Richard Havig and Terray Harmon contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery, above, was scanned from a 4- by 5-inch black and white negative from the archives of The Dalles Chronicle. Information on the envelope reads, “1958 Seufert Motel.”

Richard Havig wrote, “The picture shows bridge constructed by Wasco County for access to the toll bridge over the Columbia River also constructed by Wasco County. Construction was about 1954-56. The picture also shows U.P. Railroad tracks, US 30 and US 197 and the back side of the screen of the Starlight Drive in Theater. Also shows the overhead telephone lines and poles then owned by Bell Telephone, and part of the east side of The Dalles. The bridge is now owned and maintained by Oregon Department of Transportation. This bridge and the bridge over the Columbia connected US 197 between Oregon and Washington. It replaced the ferry crossing at the bottom of Union Street.”

A number of callers noted the road in the foreground was the ramp leading up to Eddies Motel, now the Celilo Hotel. The hotel was built by Eddie Seufert, said Terray Harmon.

The building on the right was a warehouse for a hardware store, said Russ Brown.

20 years ago – 1998

Opposing camps have formed in the issue of whether the Columbia Basin Nursing Home should pay property taxes...

