Redsides enter play with a motivated mindset

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
South Wasco County volleyball brings in a new coach and a new attitude ahead of the 2018 fall season. After top results in 2017, the new-look Redsides are motivated to keep the winning legacy going. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Abby Silvey, Hailey Anderson and Holly Miles. In the third row are, from left, Jade McCoy, Ally Ware, Kyla Frederick and Jennifer Best. In the second row are, from left, Laurynn Davis, Sydney Ferguson, Jenna Wraught and Reese Millis. In the front row are, from left, Madisen Davis, Kyrsten Sprouse and Jada Myers.
MAUPIN – All-state middle blocker Jada Myers looks around the gymnasium and sees a lot of familiar faces and several new ones...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment