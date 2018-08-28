Dufur is not looking too far ahead in 2018

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
The Dufur football team is riding a 20-game win streak and three consecutive state championships ahead of the 2018 fall season. With a few departures, the Rangers still have a handful of incoming senior athletes ready to tackle 1A competition for head coach Jack Henderson. At 7 p.m. Thursday, the defending-champion Dufur Rangers take on Triad in their first game of the regular season.
DUFUR – Before the first snap or first play from scrimmage, several pundits and experts are already crowning St...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment