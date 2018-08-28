Entertainment Update: August 29, 2018

Jim Drake photo
Kids were onstage at the Familes in the Park concert last week, dancing with Latin band Conjunto Allegre at Jackson Park in Hood River. The band brought music and dance styles from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Columbia and Mexico. Coming up at the park on Thursday, a summer finale with Hit Machine. Concerts are free, and the festivities start at 6 p.m.
Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle...
