Entertainment Update: August 29, 2018

Kids were onstage at the Familes in the Park concert last week, dancing with Latin band Conjunto Allegre at Jackson Park in Hood River. The band brought music and dance styles from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Columbia and Mexico. Coming up at the park on Thursday, a summer finale with Hit Machine. Concerts are free, and the festivities start at 6 p.m.

As of Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Katie Pearlman

