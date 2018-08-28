By Paris Achen, Oregon Capital Bureau
As of Tuesday, August 28, 2018
All three major political party candidates have been invited to the first of three major gubernatorial debates before the Nov...
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Wasco County Fair
August 28, 2018 2:23 p.m.
Entertainment Update: August 29, 2018
August 28, 2018 2:15 p.m.
Independent candidate invited to first debate
August 28, 2018 2:03 p.m.
Paving closes intersection
August 28, 2018 1:54 p.m.
Senior News: Remembering our caregivers
For the Record for August 29, 2018
August 28, 2018 1:51 p.m.
Redside football takes on six-man challenge
August 28, 2018 1:48 p.m.
Dufur is not looking too far ahead in 2018
August 28, 2018 1:47 p.m.
Changes made to cross country and track
August 28, 2018 1:46 p.m.
TD ready for its new journey in the 4A ranks
August 28, 2018 1:44 p.m.
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment