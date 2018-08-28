Paving closes intersection

On Aug. 30, Robinson Brothers Construction will be repaving the intersection of West 9th and Cherry Heights from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To accommodate that work, the intersection will be closed to through traffic with local traffic access only.

All local businesses and residents will have access.



Traffic will be detoured via West 10th and West 8th Streets to Vey Way.

Motorists are asked to proceed with caution in this area during construction hours and observe all temporary traffic control devises.

For more information call Leslie Cooper at 541-464-0137 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.