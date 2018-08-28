Redside football takes on six-man challenge

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
South Wasco County’s football team gets to open the year as a Six-Man program, and will have 10 players dressed down for head coach Mike Waine and assistant, Michael Carter. The new scenery should provide plenty of scoring and uncertainty, as the OSAA instituted this pilot program for smaller schools.
Sweeping changes are coming for 1A football at the start of the 2018 season that will affect the South Wasco County football programs...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment