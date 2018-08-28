Sherman County Fair announces champions

As of Tuesday, August 28, 2018
“So God Made a Farmer” was the theme for the 2018 Sherman County Fair, with Queen Shelby Reed of Grass Valley...
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Wasco County Fair
August 28, 2018 2:23 p.m.
Entertainment Update: August 29, 2018
August 28, 2018 2:15 p.m.
Independent candidate invited to first debate
August 28, 2018 2:03 p.m.
Paving closes intersection
August 28, 2018 1:54 p.m.
Senior News: Remembering our caregivers
For the Record for August 29, 2018
August 28, 2018 1:51 p.m.
Redside football takes on six-man challenge
August 28, 2018 1:48 p.m.
Dufur is not looking too far ahead in 2018
August 28, 2018 1:47 p.m.
Changes made to cross country and track
August 28, 2018 1:46 p.m.
TD ready for its new journey in the 4A ranks
August 28, 2018 1:44 p.m.
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment