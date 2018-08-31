Big second half vaults TD over Parkrose, 8-0

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
The Dalles girls’ soccer players, Addie Klindt and MaKenna Wilcox, were on the field in TD Tuesday for the start of the 2018 season versus Parkrose. Wilcox notched the hat trick and both Klindt and Vivian Harrah chipped in two goals apiece, as the Riverhawks expanded on their 2-0 halftime lead with five consecutive goals in what turned out to be an 8-0 shutout victory. TD heads to Milwaukie for a match against Rex-Putnam at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Last year, The Dalles girls’ soccer team started out 0-6-1 and still managed to catch fire at the right time to earn a state play-in berth...
