Big second half vaults TD over Parkrose, 8-0

Wilcox nets hat trick, as Riverhawks score first win

The Dalles girls’ soccer players, Addie Klindt and MaKenna Wilcox, were on the field in TD Tuesday for the start of the 2018 season versus Parkrose. Wilcox notched the hat trick and both Klindt and Vivian Harrah chipped in two goals apiece, as the Riverhawks expanded on their 2-0 halftime lead with five consecutive goals in what turned out to be an 8-0 shutout victory. TD heads to Milwaukie for a match against Rex-Putnam at 7 p.m. Thursday.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, August 31, 2018

Vivian Harrah broke the seal on her varsity career with a pair of goals to help lead The Dalles High School in Tuesday’s 8-0 home win versus Parkrose.

Last year, The Dalles girls’ soccer team started out 0-6-1 and still managed to catch fire at the right time to earn a state play-in berth...

