Looking Back on September 2, 2018

Terray Harmon, Kathy Ursprung, Lucile Stephens, Sally Adkisson-Newell, Helen Madsen, Todd Weller, Cary, Brian Sauncy and Roger Howe contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery, above, was scanned from a 4- by 5-inch negative from the archives of The Dalles Chronicle. Information on the envelope reads, “Drive-In Theater, opening night, July 25, 1950.”

A number of callers noted the theater was located where Home Depot and the new transportation center are located today on Chenowith Loop Road.

“I saw ‘Paint your Wagon’ there, when I was in high school,” remembered Sally Adkisson-Newell. Lucile Stephens said she spotted her car at the ticket booth. “That’s my car lined up at the entrance. We used to load up brothers and kids and stuff. A lot of people brought their own popcorn and snacks and just stayed in their cars,” she said. The theater closed sometime in the 1970s.