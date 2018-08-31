The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Looking Back on September 2, 2018

To guess this week’s photo, above, email Mark Gibson at MGibson@thedalleschronicle.com or call 541-296-2141, and upon answer enter ext. 107, and leave a message. Be sure to spell you name.


To guess this week’s photo, above, email Mark Gibson at MGibson@thedalleschronicle.com or call 541-296-2141, and upon answer enter ext. 107, and leave a message. Be sure to spell you name.

As of Friday, August 31, 2018

﻿

photo

(CORRECTED on 2018-08-27: This photo originally ran flipped horizontally and has been corrected.)

History Mystery

Terray Harmon, Kathy Ursprung, Lucile Stephens, Sally Adkisson-Newell, Helen Madsen, Todd Weller, Cary, Brian Sauncy and Roger Howe contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery, above, was scanned from a 4- by 5-inch negative from the archives of The Dalles Chronicle. Information on the envelope reads, “Drive-In Theater, opening night, July 25, 1950.”

A number of callers noted the theater was located where Home Depot and the new transportation center are located today on Chenowith Loop Road.

“I saw ‘Paint your Wagon’ there, when I was in high school,” remembered Sally Adkisson-Newell. Lucile Stephens said she spotted her car at the ticket booth. “That’s my car lined up at the entrance. We used to load up brothers and kids and stuff. A lot of people brought their own popcorn and snacks and just stayed in their cars,” she said. The theater closed sometime in the 1970s.

20 years ago – 1998

The Northwest Airlines pilots’ strike, now five days old, is not throwing much of a kink into local travel plans...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)