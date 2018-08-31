Looking Back on September 2, 2018

Terray Harmon, Kathy Ursprung, Lucile Stephens, Sally Adkisson-Newell, Helen Madsen, Todd Weller, Cary, Brian Sauncy and Roger Howe contributed to this report.
Last week’s History Mystery, above, was scanned from a 4- by 5-inch negative from the archives of The Dalles Chronicle. Information on the envelope reads, “Drive-In Theater, opening night, July 25, 1950.”
A number of callers noted the theater was located where Home Depot and the new transportation center are located today on Chenowith Loop Road.
“I saw ‘Paint your Wagon’ there, when I was in high school,” remembered Sally Adkisson-Newell. Lucile Stephens said she spotted her car at the ticket booth. “That’s my car lined up at the entrance. We used to load up brothers and kids and stuff. A lot of people brought their own popcorn and snacks and just stayed in their cars,” she said. The theater closed sometime in the 1970s.
20 years ago – 1998
The Northwest Airlines pilots’ strike, now five days old, is not throwing much of a kink into local travel plans...
