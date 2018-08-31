Rangers show strength in blowout home win

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Dufur Ranger football players, pictured from left to right, Asa Farrell, Anthony Thomas and Tanner Masterson combined for 475 yards rushing on 19 carries with nine touchdowns in the three-time defending champions 70-32 romp against Triad Thursday in opening-night action at Dufur High School. The Rangers led 56-20 at the half using the ground attack to overwhelm the Timberwolves.
The Dufur Rangers won their 21st straight game and first of the new season by a 70-32 margin over Triad Thursday in opening-day football action at Dufur High School...
