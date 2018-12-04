Sherman captures hoops tourney championship

Contributed photo
The Sherman boy’s basketball team defeated Stanfield, 56-40, to capture first place at the Sherman Husky Tournament Saturday in Moro. In the photo are, from left to right, Luke Stone, Bryan Macnab, Keenan Coles, Wade Fields, Caleb Fritts, Hunter Kaseberg, Jed Harrison, Luke Martin, Nick Riggs, Owen Christiansen, Tyler Jones and Jeremy Ballesteros.
Ahead 18-17 at the half, the Sherman Huskies locked down defensively, holding 2A Stanfield to five second-half field goals in a 28-13 run for a 56-40 victory capture the Sherman Invitational title Saturday in Moro...
