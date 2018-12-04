The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Sherman captures hoops tourney championship

Huskies hold Stanfield to five second-half baskets

The Sherman boy’s basketball team defeated Stanfield, 56-40, to capture first place at the Sherman Husky Tournament Saturday in Moro. In the photo are, from left to right, Luke Stone, Bryan Macnab, Keenan Coles, Wade Fields, Caleb Fritts, Hunter Kaseberg, Jed Harrison, Luke Martin, Nick Riggs, Owen Christiansen, Tyler Jones and Jeremy Ballesteros.

Contributed photo
The Sherman boy’s basketball team defeated Stanfield, 56-40, to capture first place at the Sherman Husky Tournament Saturday in Moro. In the photo are, from left to right, Luke Stone, Bryan Macnab, Keenan Coles, Wade Fields, Caleb Fritts, Hunter Kaseberg, Jed Harrison, Luke Martin, Nick Riggs, Owen Christiansen, Tyler Jones and Jeremy Ballesteros.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, December 4, 2018

﻿

Ahead 18-17 at the half, the Sherman Huskies locked down defensively, holding 2A Stanfield to five second-half field goals in a 28-13 run for a 56-40 victory capture the Sherman Invitational title Saturday in Moro...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)