TD’s Scott secures top honors in Oregon City

The Dalles senior wrestler JR Scott cruised to a perfect 5-0 record with four pins and a major decision to pick up first-place recognition at the Tyrone S. Woods Memorial Tournament last weekend in Oregon City. Joining Scott in the photo are, from left to right, assistant coach Mark Scott, head coach Paul Beasley and assistant coach Ryan Manciu.
Coming off his fifth-place state finish last season, The Dalles senior JR Scott was in total control with five consecutive victories to capture first place in the 195-pound division this past weekend at the Tyrone S...
