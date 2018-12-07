The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Football players share all-star experience

Local group took the field last weekend in Seattle

Youth football players were honored by The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays in a ceremony held on Nov. 25 at city hall. In the group photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Alo-Dawson Heka, Marquies Sagapolutele, Evan Baldy, coach Steve Sugg, Mays, Manatu Crichton-Tunai, Andre Niko, and FBU/IBC Screamin’ Eagles coach Lamont Crichton-Tunai. In the front row are, from left, Owen Withers and Jonah Ofisa. The seventh and eighth graders went 1-1 in a pair of games, while the sixth graders were 0-2 last weekend in all-star showcase competition in Tacoma, Wash.

Contributed photo
Youth football players were honored by The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays in a ceremony held on Nov. 25 at city hall. In the group photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Alo-Dawson Heka, Marquies Sagapolutele, Evan Baldy, coach Steve Sugg, Mays, Manatu Crichton-Tunai, Andre Niko, and FBU/IBC Screamin’ Eagles coach Lamont Crichton-Tunai. In the front row are, from left, Owen Withers and Jonah Ofisa. The seventh and eighth graders went 1-1 in a pair of games, while the sixth graders were 0-2 last weekend in all-star showcase competition in Tacoma, Wash.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, December 7, 2018

﻿

Brick by brick, the building of a powerhouse football program is taking shape in The Dalles...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)