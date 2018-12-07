Looking Back on December 9, 2018

Helen (Honald) Elsmore, Terray Harmon, Lee Langston and Sheila Dooley contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery photograph, above, was submitted by Sheila Dooley.

Dooley wrote, “The building was built by Philip Klindt’s great grandfather, Henry Klindt, in 1863. It is the oldest commercial building in The Dalles and recognized as a primary resource on the National Register of Historic Places. Its facade inspired street banners and the design of the Union St. underpass. It was recently named one of Oregon’s Most Endangered Places by Restore Oregon.

“Besides a drugstore, other uses of the building have included serving as a post office, newspaper office, doctor’s office, Masonic Lodge hall, ticket office for The Dalles, Portland & Astoria Navigation Company, an apartment and office building (starting in the 20’s), and as a sign painting business and artist studio for well-known local artist Percy Manser. It is also known as the Gitchell Building, named after Jack Gitchell who purchased it in 1923.”

Helen (Honald) Elsmore said the building housed the Gitchell Apartments. “My parents lived there for awhile, and my dad had the sign shop. Ninety percent of the signs on the building, Barney Honald did,” she said. He had a sign shop in the basement, operated the Honald Sign Company, and lived upstairs. There were other apartments upstairs also.

A group of citizens is seeking to save the building, which The Dalles City Council voted to demolish on Sept. 24. That effort is being coordinated in part by The Dalles Main Street.