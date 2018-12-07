Rangers plan to use their speed advantage

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Dufur Ranger basketball players, from left to right, Tabor McLaughlin, Daniel Radcliffe and Anson Jim converge for a rebound in action at Dufur High School. The Rangers have a senior-heavy roster of eight to go along with five sophomores.
DUFUR – Anytime a team can roster state-champion track stars and some savvy veterans to go with some big six-footers in the paint, good things can unfold...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment