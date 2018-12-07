Tribal housing moves forward

Photo by Mark Gibson
An affordable housing project by Yakama Nation Housing Authority dubbed Wishxum is planned for property south of Third Avenue, seen here at right, and east of Dallesport Road, at center. The property extends to the tracks of the BNSF Railroad.
Much of a century has passed since the federal government promised to replace tribal housing lost when dams inundated fishing villages along the Columbia River...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment