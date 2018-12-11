Hawks increase win total at Muilenburg

Contributed photo
The Dalles wrestlers increased their win totals, jumping from 18 to 21, 10 by first-round pin, to amass 78 points for 13th place at the Muilenburg Wrestling Tournament over the weekend in La Grande. In the photo are, from left to right, assistant coach Mark Scott, JR Scott, Mauricio Carrera, Andrew Richman, assistant coach Ryan Manciu and head coach Paul Beasley. JR Scott posted a 4-1 record to secure third place in the 195-pound division, Carrera (182 pounds) added a pair of victories to grab sixth place, and Richman put up five wins to earn the 138-pound consolation title.
Last year, The Dalles scored 45 points and placed 16th out of 20 schools at the Muilenburg Wrestling Tournament in La Grande...
