Library announces ‘Maker in Residence’

Contributed photos
Examples of work by Aaron Nelson, who will come to The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library Jan. 4–16 as part of their ‘Maker in Residence’ program.
The Dalles–Wasco County Public Library has announced their next Maker in Residence, New York digital artist and innovator Aaron Nelson...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment