Redside boys and girls pull off tourney sweeps

Both teams improve records to 4-1 early in the winter season

South Wasco County tallied three lopsided wins to place first at the three-day Cougar Tournament last weekend in Crow. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, head coach Carly Johnson, Jade McCoy, Sydney Ferguson, Jada Myers, Destiny Mora-Lopez and Abbie Silvey. In the front row are, from left, Kyrsten Sprouse, Abby Birman, Madisen Davis, Hailey Anderson, Hailey Ocacio, Reese Millis and assistant coach Jason Birman.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, December 11, 2018

The South Wasco County Redsides took home top honors at the Cougar Tournament in Crow for their first tournament win since the 2015-2016 season. In the photo are, from left to right, Oscar Thomas, Marshall Bell, Alex Stebbins, Tanner Davis, Garrett Olson, Haiden Perez and Ben Birman.

For the first time since the 2015-2016 season, the South Wasco county boys basketball team earned a tournament championship after pulling wins against Crow, Mohawk and Camas Valley at the three-day Cougar Tournament ending Saturday in Crow...

