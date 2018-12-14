Looking Back on December 16, 2018

History Mystery

Terray Harmon, Gary Conley, Charles Kimber, Amber Tilton, Gary Elkinton and Bill Johnson contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery, above, was scanned from a print of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photograph and shows The Dalles damsite on the Columbia River looking north, taken April 19, 1948. The photograph was submitted by Terray Harmon.

Amber Tilton pointed out the photograph shows the Seufert Cannery and 15-mile creek. She is park ranger at The Dalles Lock and Dam with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who now operate a visitor center at the Seufert site.

“You can see the old Celilo canal at the right, and irrigation had yet to get up15-Mile Creek, where the orchards are now,” noted Gary Conley.

After noting the entrance to the canal, Gary Elkinton said, “I cannot even imagine the amount of explosives used to fracture the basalt rock and then remove it.”

“It must be a high water time, you can’t see any rapids up there, it looks like the river is running full,” said Bill Johnson. “You can see the orchards on 15-mile creek, probably owned by the Seuferts,” he added.

In the photo below, a white line gives the approximate location of the dam as seen today.