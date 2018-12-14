A show of love and respect for a beloved coach

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Local community members came together on Sunday, Dec. 2 at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center to celebrate coach Scott McKay and the more than two decades of service to The Dalles swimming. Several former and current athletes were on hand to offer kind words, share anecdotes and spend quality time with a prominent figure, who made a lasting impact on the lives of many families and their children.
Scott McKay was all smiles as he spoke to community members, coaches, as well as current and former swimmers at a retirement ceremony organized by The Dalles swim team board of directors on Dec...
