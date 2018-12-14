The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

A show of love and respect for a beloved coach

Scott McKay is honored at community celebration

Local community members came together on Sunday, Dec. 2 at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center to celebrate coach Scott McKay and the more than two decades of service to The Dalles swimming. Several former and current athletes were on hand to offer kind words, share anecdotes and spend quality time with a prominent figure, who made a lasting impact on the lives of many families and their children.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Local community members came together on Sunday, Dec. 2 at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center to celebrate coach Scott McKay and the more than two decades of service to The Dalles swimming. Several former and current athletes were on hand to offer kind words, share anecdotes and spend quality time with a prominent figure, who made a lasting impact on the lives of many families and their children.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, December 14, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Ray Rodriguez

Scott McKay gives a speech at his retirement ceremony held on Dec. 2 in The Dalles.

Scott McKay was all smiles as he spoke to community members, coaches, as well as current and former swimmers at a retirement ceremony organized by The Dalles swim team board of directors on Dec...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)