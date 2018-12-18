Third-ranked SWC girls off to an impressive start

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
SWC senior Jada Myers goes up for a short hook shot in varsity play this season in Maupin. The No. 3 Redsides (5-1 record) are on a roll six games into the season.
Early on, it appeared like the South Wasco County Redsides were going to be a gritty road battle...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment