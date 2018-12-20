Brady, Seapy honored by tech alliance

Contributed photo
Lu Seapy, STEM Outreach Program Coordinator for Wasco County 4-H Youth Development, OSU Extension Service, was awarded the first-ever STEM Education Leader the Year award by the Gorge Technology Alliance.
The Gorge Technology Alliance (GTA) named Maza Brady Technology Leader of the Year and Lu Seapy STEM Education Leader the Year at its sixth annual award ceremony Dec...
