CASA Gift Drive

“The Foster Youth Gift Drive was a great success!” reports Susan Erickson, executive director of Columbia Gorge CASA. Pictured are, left to right, Tim Gibbons (DHS), Rebecca Dooley (foster parent), Amanda Evans (MCMC Health Foundation), Susan Erickson (Columbia Gorge CASA), Maresa Roberts (DHS), and Philip Mascher, Renee England, Mitchell England and Noeli Baltazar (Avenue Properties.)

Contributed photo
As of Thursday, December 20, 2018

