Looking Back on December 23, 2018

Terray Harmon and Gary Conley contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery photograph, above, was scanned from a negative reproduction found in the archives of The Dalles Chronicle. The negative file was titled “Pioneer Pix, Raymond Crabtree, copies.”

The photograph shows the “Depot at Dufur,” according to information seen on the print.

The sign on the wall facing the photographer appears to read, “Americas Express Co.”

Gary Conley recognized the photograph as the old Great Southern Railroad Depot at Dufur, and said it was “probably taken in the early 1900. Went out of business around 1932, 1933. I think they ran the train as far as Friend, the right-of-way went up another three of four miles but they never got the track up that far.”

Jerry Tanquist writes on the website histroicthedalles... that “The Great Southern Railroad of Wasco County, Oregon, was built in 1905 by John Heimrich and his son J.G. Heimrich. It ran from The Dalles to Dufur, along 15 Mile Creek.

“In 1913 it was extended to Friend, along Pine Creek. Their original intention was to build a railroad from the Columbia River, through central Oregon, to San Francisco.

“But in 1909-1911, James Hill and Edward Harriman built competing railroads up the Deschutes River to Bend, and that ended Heimrich’s plan.

“The original depot in The Dalles was destroyed by fire in 1910, as was the nearby flour mill. By 1912, both had been rebuilt, and both are still standing.

“Every few miles a siding was built, and usually accompanying warehouses. These Wasco County sites included Petersburg, Fairbanks, Fulton, Brookhouse, Daneville, Neabeck, Emerson, Wrentham, Rice, Boyd and Dufur, and then Annalore, Three Springs, and Friend.

The train ran daily until the late 1920’s when financial difficulties curtailed its operation. It combined freight and passenger service and it would stop anywhere, along the route to pick up or drop off passengers. Its main source of revenue was hauling wheat, and elevators were built at Emerson, Rice Boyd and Dufur.

When the railroad arrived in Friend in 1913, that community flourished. It signaled the end of the last stage coach out of Dufur and the demise of a neighboring town of Kingsley. When the railroad was closed down in 1936, it in turn meant the down-sizing of Friend. However the store, school and post office survived in Friend for a number of years after that.

The railroad was never a very profitable operation, and by the mid-twenties, its decline began. It went into bankruptcy in 1931. The senior Heimrich’s son-in-law, Steven Hull, took over the remains and tried to extend the railroad in to the mountains west of Friend to harvest timber. Right-of-way was constructed as far as Jordan Creek in 1932-34, and a large trestle was built there. But times were too hard and the railroad finally folded in 1936, and all the assets were sold to pay off back taxes.

The times, they were a-changing. The railroad had served its time and it passed into the sunset of history.

Great Southern Railroad train is shown leaving the depot at the east end of The Dalles. The depot burned in 1910.