TD dancers make Moda Center their stage

Contributed photo
The Dalles Dance Club Academy members took center stage at the Moda Center in Portland for a routine in front of a large crowd of Trail Blazer fans. In all, 47 dancers, ranging from ages 8-18, took part in the six-minute performance.
Normally, dancers and cheerleaders perform at smaller venues in front of mainly family and friends...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment