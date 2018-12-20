TDHS has record number of AP students

Contributed photo
Current seniors at The Dalles High School who achieved AP Scholar status as juniors are pictured. In front, from left, are Devam Patel, Jake Roetcisoender, and Victoria Barragan. In back, from left, are James Pashek, Axel Pothier, Matthew Feil, Eleanor Codding, Michaela Haight, Leslie Blakely, and Teddie Pitt. Not pictured is Aspen Cook. An AP Scholar is a student who got a passing grade on three or more AP (Advanced Placement) tests.
The Dalles High School saw a record number of students taking Advanced Placement (AP) tests, and a record number of students reaching AP Scholar status as juniors in the last school year...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment