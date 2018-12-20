The Dalles Chronicle Logo

TDHS has record number of AP students

Current seniors at The Dalles High School who achieved AP Scholar status as juniors are pictured. In front, from left, are Devam Patel, Jake Roetcisoender, and Victoria Barragan. In back, from left, are James Pashek, Axel Pothier, Matthew Feil, Eleanor Codding, Michaela Haight, Leslie Blakely, and Teddie Pitt. Not pictured is Aspen Cook. An AP Scholar is a student who got a passing grade on three or more AP (Advanced Placement) tests.

By Neita Cecil

As of Thursday, December 20, 2018

The Dalles High School saw a record number of students taking Advanced Placement (AP) tests, and a record number of students reaching AP Scholar status as juniors in the last school year...

