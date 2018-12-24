The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Santa gets a big comunity 'Thank You'

Larry Lange, a long-time Santa in The Dalles, was caroled on Winter Solstice, Dec. 21, by community members as a “Thank You” from the community.

Mike Ballinger
Larry Lange, a long-time Santa in The Dalles, was caroled on Winter Solstice, Dec. 21, by community members as a “Thank You” from the community.

As of Monday, December 24, 2018

﻿

Larry Lange, a long-time Santa in The Dalles, was caroled on Winter Solstice, Dec. 21, by community members as a “Thank You” from the community.

Lange, a firefighter for 40 years, was Santa from the age of 12 until health slowed his movement. He was everybody’s ‘real’ Santa over many years. “(Local musician) Victor Johnson rallied a “flash mob” choir to sing Christmas corals to Larry Lange at his home in honor of his decades-long service to The Dalles Community as a very memorable Santa Claus,” said Mike Ballinger. “He has made hundreds of appearances as Santa for public events and for families in the area. For more than a generation, Larry’s enthusiastic generosity in the role of Santa created indelible memories for community members of all ages.”

Fellow firefighter Bill Wolfe made sure Lange was home for the surprise caroling.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)