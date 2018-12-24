Santa gets a big comunity 'Thank You'

Larry Lange, a long-time Santa in The Dalles, was caroled on Winter Solstice, Dec. 21, by community members as a “Thank You” from the community.

Lange, a firefighter for 40 years, was Santa from the age of 12 until health slowed his movement. He was everybody’s ‘real’ Santa over many years. “(Local musician) Victor Johnson rallied a “flash mob” choir to sing Christmas corals to Larry Lange at his home in honor of his decades-long service to The Dalles Community as a very memorable Santa Claus,” said Mike Ballinger. “He has made hundreds of appearances as Santa for public events and for families in the area. For more than a generation, Larry’s enthusiastic generosity in the role of Santa created indelible memories for community members of all ages.”

Fellow firefighter Bill Wolfe made sure Lange was home for the surprise caroling.