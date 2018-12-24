The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Eight Redside players pick up league awards

Sophomore Garrett Olson is co-Player of the Year

South Wasco County amassed a 7-2 record this past fall and had eight players earn all-league recognition, including Garrett Olson, who was co-Player of the Year.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
South Wasco County amassed a 7-2 record this past fall and had eight players earn all-league recognition, including Garrett Olson, who was co-Player of the Year.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Monday, December 24, 2018

﻿

MAUPIN – As a new wave in the 1A landscape, six-man football gave small schools an opportunity to field rosters to compete at a high level...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)