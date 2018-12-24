Eight Redside players pick up league awards

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
South Wasco County amassed a 7-2 record this past fall and had eight players earn all-league recognition, including Garrett Olson, who was co-Player of the Year.
MAUPIN – As a new wave in the 1A landscape, six-man football gave small schools an opportunity to field rosters to compete at a high level...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment