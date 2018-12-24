The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Hawks storm back for home win

TD boys beat Crescent Valley to snap losing streak

The Dalles guard Josh Nisbet and the Riverhawks defeated Crescent Valley last Friday, 52-50.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
The Dalles guard Josh Nisbet and the Riverhawks defeated Crescent Valley last Friday, 52-50.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Monday, December 24, 2018

﻿

Clutch scoring and defensive stands gave The Dalles boys basketball team the surge it needed to snap its six-game losing skid...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)