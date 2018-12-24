Jack Henderson gets nod as state’s top coach

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
The Dufur Rangers won their 10th state championship, fourth in a row, 38-32 over St. Paul on Nov. 24 at Hillsboro Stadium. The Rangers finished with a 13-0 record and are currently riding a 33-game win streak. Head coach Jack Henderson, on the right, hugs assistant coach Arthur Smith after the Rangers clinched their title. Henderson, who is 269-87 in his 31-year career, received 1A All-State Coach of the Year honor, to go with his Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year award.
Behind every great man is an even greater woman...
