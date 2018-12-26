Mom’s Christmas surprise

Photo by Neita Cecil
Elizabeth Leon and her daughter, Timarra Roth, posed together after Roth surprised her mom at church on Dec. 23. Leon wasn’t expecting Roth, who is in the Air Force, to come home for the holidays.
Elizabeth Leon spent the two days before church on Sunday crying because her daughter Timarra Roth, stationed in South Carolina with the Air Force, wouldn’t be home for Christmas...
