The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Mom’s Christmas surprise

Elizabeth Leon and her daughter, Timarra Roth, posed together after Roth surprised her mom at church on Dec. 23. Leon wasn’t expecting Roth, who is in the Air Force, to come home for the holidays.

Photo by Neita Cecil
Elizabeth Leon and her daughter, Timarra Roth, posed together after Roth surprised her mom at church on Dec. 23. Leon wasn’t expecting Roth, who is in the Air Force, to come home for the holidays.

By Neita Cecil

As of Wednesday, December 26, 2018

﻿

photo

Elizabeth Leon spent the two days before church on Sunday crying because her daughter Timarra Roth, stationed in South Carolina with the Air Force, wouldn’t be home for Christmas...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)