Bringing high school stars to the forefront

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
The Dufur Rangers defeated St. Paul by a 38-32 margin in the 1A state championship for the program’s fourth straight title, 10th overall in varsity action on Nov. 24 at Hillsboro Stadium.
Through the year, local sports fans can appreciate the greatness of these athletes’ accomplishments in every game they play...
