Looking Back on December 30, 2018

History Mystery

Terray Harmon, Charlene Egbert Banta and Lucile Stephens contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery, above, was published in The Dalles Reminder Dec. 9, 1982. Caption reads, “First Christian Church Choir and three of the cast from the cantata “Noel Jesus is Born” re-create the birth of Jesus for the churchful attending. Cast shown include Bill and Diana Portwood portraying Joseph and Mary, and their son, Brian, portraying Jesus.” Photo was taken by Steve Johnson.

Lucile Stephens of Dufur recognized herself and her best friend Ginger Fraser, both in the choir.

Terray Harmon said it looked like the First Christian Church in Dufur. Banta said choir director was Jessie Underhill.