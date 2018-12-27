Top athletes gave fans reasons to celebrate

Starting the bottom of the seventh inning down 7-2, the Columbia Gorge Hustlers battled back with a dramatic comeback to clinch a league title, as Baily Hajicek smacked a three-run triple to tie the score at 7-7, and after a walk to Michael Armstrong, Josh Johnson executed an RBI squeeze bunt, which plated Hajicek for the winning run in CG’s 8-7 win and two-game sweep over Hillsboro...
