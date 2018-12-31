Big Sky voters honor Ranger football players

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
There were 11 players on the Dufur football team to earn all-Big Sky Conference recognition, with five seniors taking first-team awards. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Trey Darden, Cole Kortge, Kaleb Pence and Josiah Dave. In the front row are, from left, Abraham Kilby, Cooper Bales, Marcus Brown, Asa Farrell, Russell Peters, Tanner Masterson and Derek Frakes. Farrell was named Player of the Year and Jack Henderson claimed Coach of the Year.
DUFUR – On the football field, the Dufur Rangers absolutely dominated the Big Sky Conference with seven wins, one forfeit, and outscored opponents by a combined 330-82 margin to take league-championship honors...
