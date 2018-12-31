The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Entertainment Update: January 2, 2019

Musicians Gallen, Mike and Ben Ballinger, above, traded songs and stories at Freebridge Brewing in The Dalles on Dec. 27. Billed as a night of “familial tunes,” all three sang original songs, sang harmony and did select covers of Irish folk songs and favorite singer-songwriter material.

Jim Drake photo
As of Monday, December 31, 2018

photo

Jim Drake photo

Audience members listen to the show at Freebridge Brewing Dec. 27.

