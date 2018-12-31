Gorge pika resilient in wake of fire

In the wake of last year’s Eagle Creek Fire, a group of citizen scientists ventured out to the Columbia River Gorge with one question on their minds: How are the pikas? The scientists comprise Cascades Pika Watch — a collaboration of organizations and individual pika researchers convened by the Oregon Zoo — and according to their findings, the pint-sized mammals are alive and well...
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment