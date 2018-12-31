The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

What's In the Sky: Cold January nights great for watching the sky

The southeast sky on Jan. 1.

Contributed image
The southeast sky on Jan. 1.

What's In the Sky, by Jim White

As of Monday, December 31, 2018

﻿

Happy New Year!

It’s 2019, and we had a great sight to start the year on New Year’s Day morning...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)