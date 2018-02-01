Letter to the Editor: Good neighbors

To the editor:
I’m writing this because I am a trained administrative assistant looking for work and I have been having a tough time. I know that I have a competitive job market to face right now.
According to statistics, the administrative assistant field shows people doing those jobs are 90 percent women and 10 percent men. I think that any job should be equal. I know there are more men out there that want to work in this field.
I know that employers are not supposed to discriminate based on sex but I know it happens. I have created a Facebook group called Admen Assistants. It is for male administrative assistants to join and share their knowledge, support and tips for this job market.
Mark Ulrich
The Dalle
